New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon on his appointment to the post and said he was looking forward to working closely to enhance India-Maldives security ties.

Mohamed Muizzu took oath as the eighth President of the Maldives on Friday at a ceremony attended by a multitude of foreign dignitaries, including India's Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Maumoon was appointed as the Minister of Defence in the new Maldives cabinet.

Singh took to X to congratulate Maumoon.

"Congratulations to @mgmaumoon on his appointment as Maldives' Minister of Defence. Looking forward to working closely to enhance #India-#Maldives Security & Defence Cooperation to address shared challenges (sic)," his post read. PTI KND

