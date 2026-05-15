India News | Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh CM Lay Foundation Stones for Strategic Aerospace and Defence Projects

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu laid the foundation stones and presided over the groundbreaking ceremonies for a range of strategic aerospace and defence projects at Puttaparthi in the Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The foundation stones were laid for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi to fast-track the development of Fifth-Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other future indigenous platforms, and the Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district to cater to the requirements of advanced underwater weapon and naval combat systems, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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The ceremonies were carried out for the Defence Energetics Facility and the Ammunition and Electric Fuses Plant at Madakasira in Sri Satya Sai District. In addition, a consortium of eight drone companies has joined forces to establish a Drone City in Kurnool. Various companies also exchanged MoUs with the government of Andhra Pradesh to establish defence units in the state.

In his address, Singh described the commencement of the projects as "truly historic", asserting that Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing is a critical imperative to safeguard national interests in the current era of global turbulence. He stated that in matters of national security, the aim must be to achieve self-reliance rather than perpetual dependence on other nations.

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"These projects will cater to all the branches of the defence forces. This strategic diversification is not coincidental. Our objective is crystal clear: We are advancing with the resolute goal of achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, ensuring that the three Services are future-ready. The projects will prove to be a milestone in the nation's pursuit of self-reliance and Andhra Pradesh's journey of development," he said.

Defence Minister added that these projects will serve as powerful "Growth Poles", resulting in massive employment generation. "The local academic institutions, including engineering colleges and ITIs, will become integral parts of this initiative. Robust supply chains will be established, and small-scale industries will flourish. The local youth will gain a platform to work, learn, and grow within the realm of high-end technology. This will foster the development of an entire ecosystem, which will play a key role in the holistic development of the state," he said.

The total outlay for the AMCA programme is around Rs 15,000 crore, and the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre of Aeronautical Development Agency, an affiliate organisation of DRDO, is a vital component of the project. The facility is being established at a cost of approx Rs 2,000 crore. "Puttaparthi is set to join the exclusive league of global destinations from which a fifth-generation aircraft will take to the skies. It will become the birthplace of an aircraft capable of annihilating the enemy in the blink of an eye," stated Rajnath Singh.

The Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility, a Rs 480 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), will focus on autonomous underwater vehicles, underwater counter-measure systems, and next-generation torpedoes. It will manufacture several critical components and sub-systems that the nation has, until now, been importing from abroad. He exuded confidence that the project would significantly enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities and prove to be a game-changer for the nation's Blue Economy and maritime security.

The Defence Energetics Facility of Agneyastra Energetics Limited, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, is being set up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the Ministry of Defence further stated.

The Ammunition and Electric Fuse Plant of HFCL Limited is being established with an investment of around Rs 1,200 crore. Terming 'fuse' as the most critical component of any ammunition, Singh expressed confidence that the project will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the country's journey towards self-reliance in ammunition manufacturing. "The state-of-the-art fuses manufactured at the plant will significantly bolster the capabilities of our defence forces," he said.

On the upcoming Drone City, Rajnath Singh commended the young entrepreneurs for their collaborative vision, and said that these units, though individually small in scale, are vital components that will transform the vision of Make-in-India into a tangible reality. "Drone technology has emerged as a true game changer in modern warfare. Moreover, its role is rapidly expanding across other sectors. I am confident that the drones produced here will carry India's banner of excellence across the globe. Just as Surat is known as the 'Diamond City' and Bengaluru as India's 'Silicon Valley,' this region will soon be recognised as the 'Drone Hub' of the nation," he said.

Listing out the progress achieved due to the government's efforts, the Defence Minister stated that the defence production has risen to an all-time high of nearly Rs 1.54 lakh crore from just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014. He expressed confidence that the defence production will reach an all-time high figure of 1.75 lakh crore within one or two months. He added that defence exports, which were around Rs 600 crore a decade ago, have touched a record approx. Rs 40,000 crore today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh commended the efforts of PM Modi and Defence Minister towards strengthening India's defence capabilities and modernising the military with a sustained focus on indigenisation and self-reliance. He stated that the nation's preparedness and global standing in defence and aerospace sectors have been enhanced due to the continued emphasis on reforms, investment and innovation, the release said.

Naidu called upon the industries and entrepreneurs to "Design-in-Andhra Pradesh, Make-in-Andhra Pradesh, lead-from-Andhra Pradesh", extending the State Government's full cooperation. "New Andhra Pradesh is being built with three strengths - Innovation, Infrastructure & Industrialisation. As India marches towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, Andhra Pradesh will lead from the front," he said.

Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Ministers in the AP Government, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, and industry representatives were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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