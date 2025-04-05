Karwar (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off the Indian Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sunayna from the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) marking a key milestone in India's maritime outreach initiative, and reinforcing India's role as a regional maritime partner committed to peace, prosperity, and collective security.

The event was attended by 44 naval personnel representing nine friendly nations from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), underlining the spirit of regional cooperation that IOS SAGAR embodies.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Visited Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka and flagged-off INS Sunayna as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar with 44 personnel of nine friendly nations of Indian Ocean Region. IOS SAGAR is a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity & collective security in the maritime domain. Also inaugurated modern operational, repair & logistic facilities constructed under Project Seabird."

During his visit, the Defence Minister also inaugurated several critical components of Project Seabird, India's largest naval infrastructure project, worth over Rs2,000 crore.

Project Director of Project Seabird, Commander Daniel Tauro, said that the Defence Minister inaugurated three major parts, including marine infrastructure and residential accommodations. He said that the base will be the largest base post-completion.

"...Today, the Defence Minister inaugurated three major parts of our project. The first was the marine infrastructure, which has around six piers. Second are the residential accommodations, and third are some trunk facilities like the roads and bridges, which will connect this entire place. When this base is completed, it will be the largest base in Asia," he said.

Project Director of Project Seabird, Commander Amit Turan, said, "Project Seabird is the largest naval base in Asia. It's spread over almost 11,000 acres of land. The Defence Minister inaugurated seven piers, 400 accommodations, and certain trunk facilities here today... Ships are not only about steel and machinery. It is also about men supporting them. So facilities like accommodations and a hospital are being constructed here by Project Seabird."

Singh said that India is committed to protecting the interests of all nations in the Indian Ocean while maintaining their sovereignty.

Singh also attended the Naval Commanders' Conference and inaugurated the newly developed infrastructure at the naval base under Project Seabird.

"Our Navy ensures that in the Indian Ocean Region, no nation can suppress another on the basis of its overwhelming economy or military power. India ensures that everyone's interests are protected without compromising anyone's sovereignty," he said.

Singh highlighted that India's growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region serves not only its national interests but also enhances the security of friendly nations, ensuring safety for all.

"On this historic occasion, I feel both proud and happy to be present on the 10th anniversary of the SAGAR initiative. IOS SAGAR is now embarking on its journey to the Indian Ocean. This naval deployment is the result of collaborative efforts not only by India but also by all our friendly nations in the region," he said.

He said the Indian Ocean Region is important for India not only from a security perspective but also in terms of trade, economy, tourism, culture, and overall national interest. (ANI)

