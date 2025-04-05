New Delhi, April 5: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday strongly condemned the recent Waqf Amendments passed by Parliament, describing them as a severe attack on Islamic values, Shariah, religious and cultural freedom, as well as the very foundation of the Indian Constitution. The Board has vowed to launch a nationwide campaign and protest in response to these amendments, which it claims undermine the rights and freedoms of Muslims in India. The first phase of the campaign will run for an entire week, from one Friday to the next, focusing on countering misinformation and promoting peaceful activism.

As per an official statement, "AIMPLB has declared the recent Waqf Amendments passed by Parliament as a severe assault on Islamic values, religion and Shariah, religious and cultural freedom, communal harmony and the foundational structure of the Indian Constitution. AIMPLB stated that the support extended by certain political parties to the BJP's communal agenda has fully exposed their so-called secular facade." The AIMPLB has emphasized that it will lead a nationwide movement against these amendments "in coordination with all religious, community-based and social organizations and the campaign will continue until the amendments are fully repealed."

As per the statement, "The Board reassured the Muslim community of India that there is no need for despair or disappointment. The leadership will not shy away from any sacrifice in this cause and, along with all justice-seeking forces in the country, will initiate a strong movement within constitutional framework against these oppressive amendments. These sentiments and views were expressed today in a meeting of the Board's officials and special invitees." Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, General Secretary All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the board would use all avenues to oppose the bill.

He said, "The Board will not only take the legal route to challenge these discriminatory and unjust amendments in Supreme Court but will also employ all democratic and peaceful means of protest, including demonstrations, symbolic protests such as wearing black armbands, roundtable meetings with fellow citizens and press conferences." According to the statement from AIMPLB, "In every state capital, Muslim leadership will offer symbolic arrests and at the district level, protests will be organised. At the conclusion of these protests, memorandums will be submitted to the President of India and the Home Minister through the respective District Magistrates and Collectors."

AIMPLB will also initiate a nationwide movement under the theme "Save Waqf, Save the Constitution," aimed at raising awareness about the impact of recent legislative changes on Waqf properties and constitutional rights "As part of the first phase of the movement, an entire week from one Friday to the next will be observed under the theme "Save Waqf, Save the Constitution." During this period, several initiatives will be undertaken, with a major focus on organising roundtable discussions with fellow citizens. These meetings aim to counter the misinformation and false narratives being spread by the government and sectarian elements with facts and logical arguments. Similarly, a meeting will be held in Delhi with leaders of other religions and representatives of their Waqf institutions," AIMPLB noted.

The statement noted, "Large-scale protest programs will be organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla and Lucknow. The campaign will begin with a grand public gathering at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. All these programs under the first phase will continue until Eid al-Adha. The next phase will be decided thereafter."

According to the release, "The Board's General Secretary made an appeal to all Muslims, especially the youth, to remain patient, composed and firm in their stance. He urged them not to take any action driven by emotions that might provide opportunities for sectarian and disruptive forces. The Board further appealed for the campaign to be conducted in an organized and planned in peaceful manner, requesting individuals not to act independently but to cooperate strictly in line with the Board's guidance."

