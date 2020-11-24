New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and expressed condolences over the demise of his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday. He was 84.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

On Monday, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and chief ministers of States had condoled the demise of the late leader. In a tweet, Singh had said, "Anguished by the demise of Assam's former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made a notable contribution to Assam's development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Gogoi's health condition started deteriorating after he tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure and was on dialysis. (ANI)

Also Read | Snapchat’s Spotlight Feature For Making Short Videos Launched in Select Countries to Take on TikTok.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)