Rajouri, Dec 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a house collapse on Saturday in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Rakeem, cousin brothers, were trapped when their house collapsed during some repair work in Gadog village, a police official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched by the villagers and the duo was evacuated and rushed to the hospital.

Riaz was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on, he said.

