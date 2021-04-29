Jaiipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajput leader Giriraj Singh Lotwara died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, an organisation representing the community said.

Lotwara, who was around 60 years old, was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital in Pratap Nagar, Rajput Sabha Bhawan said.

Lotwara was the president of the Shree Rajput Sabha.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders condoled the death of Lotwara. PTI SDA

