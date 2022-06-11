Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lauded the party's win in the Rajya Sabha polls in the state and called it 'a happy moment'.

"It's a happy moment for us as all three BJP candidates have won," said Fadnavis.

He also highlighted the party's share in the votes.

"Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde have received 48 votes each. Our third candidate has received more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut," he added.

While Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi declared his victory and also confirmed the tally for the remaining candidates.

"I have won as well as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and NCP's Praful Patel. I thank the MLAs. We are sad that the fourth candidate of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) Sanjay Pawar could not win," said Pratapgarhi.

The BJP had fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state. Interestingly, there were seven candidates in the fray for the six seats in the state.

On the other hand, the Congress party had fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar were given a run in the polls. (ANI)

