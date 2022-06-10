Hyderabad, June 10: Another rape of a minor girl has come to light in Hyderabad.

The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang Rape: Police Mull Plea To Treat Juveniles as Adults

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the police arrested the accused who has been identified as Shaik Saleem (24). The accused committed sexual assault more than once in three days on the victim.

The police booked a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (POA) Act.

A lady police officer recorded the victim's statement who was sent for a medical examination.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath said the police would arrange psycho-social counselling for the victim.

Meanwhile, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender demanded that the police should ensure harshest punishment for the accused.

During the last one week, a series of incidents of sexual assaults on minor girls have come to light from in and around Hyderabad.

Ever since the May 28 gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car in upscale Jubilee Hills came to light, at least eight rapes of minors have been reported.

The latest incident came to light a day after Hyderabad city police arrested two persons for raping two siblings, both minors.

According to the police, Imtiyaz, 23, and Nawaz, 21, raped the victims on several occasions over the past one year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police N. Sudhir said the accused were habitual offenders who were involved in a series of property offences in different parts of the city.

