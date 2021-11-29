New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the passing away of sitting MP Oscar Fernandes.

Soon after recently-elected MPs took the oath, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references to the deaths of Fernandes as well as five other former members.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed, following which Naidu adjourned the proceedings for one hour.

An agriculturalist and social worker, Fernandes, a four-term member of the Upper House and a former union minister, died on September 13 at the age of 88 years.

"In the passing away of Shri Oscar Fernandes, the country has lost a multi-talented personality, lovable person, a dedicated social worker, and an able administrator and a distinguished parliamentarian," Naidu said reading out the obituary reference.

Former MPs KB Shanappa died on May 9, 2021, at the age of 82 years, while noted journalist Chandan Mitra passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 66 years. Hari Singh Nalwa, 88, died on September 9, 2021, Monika Das, 82, on November 7 and Abani Roy, 82, on - Incoming ReportersNovember 25, 2021.

