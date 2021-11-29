After the Black Friday Sale, Cyber Monday Sale 2021 is live now. Amazon, the US e-commerce giant, has listed the Cyber Monday Deals on its platform. During the sale, several products such as smartphones, earbuds, laptops, tablets and more are available with exciting offers. If you are looking to purchase a tech product then this is the right time. To save your time, we have listed down the top deals from the Cyber Monday Sale 2021. Cyber Monday 2021: Early Deals on AirPods Pro, Samsung Chromebook 4, Fire TV Stick, Apple Watch 7 & More.

Smartphones:-

Amazon.com is now offering up to 43 percent discount on Motorola smartphones including Moto G Power, Motorola One, Moto G Stylus, Motorola Edge and more. There is also up to 20 percent off on select OnePlus phones. Nord N200 5G, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9 Pro are listed on the e-commerce platform at a discount price. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also now available starting at $850.

Earbuds:-

Echo Buds 2nd Gen plus Amazon Halo View fitness tracker is now available at $107 on Amazon.com. Samsung earbuds are listed on the e-commerce platform with up to a 40 percent discount, which includes Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds Lightweight Comfort Fit Touch Control US Version and more. Tozo NC2 Hybrid ANC earbuds are now available from $40. In addition to this, JBL True wireless earphones are being offered with up to 50 percent discount.

Amazon Devices:-

Amazon Fire tablets are now listed with up to a 50 percent discount. Blink Smart Video Doorbells and outdoor camera bundles are available with up to 37 percent off. Echo Show 5 2nd Gen with Mickey Mouse stand is being offered at $74.98. Moreover, there is up to 37 percent off on Fire HD 8 Plus tablet + wireless charging dock bundles.

Tablets:-

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch 128GB model is listed on Amazon at $500. The 256GB and 512GB variants are now available at $530 and $600, respectively. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now available for sale with up to 19 percent off. Wacom One Drawing tablet with screen is up for grabs on Amazon at $350.

Apart from this, laptops, smart TVs, cell phone accessories, gaming consoles and chargers are also being offered with amazing discounts on Amazon.com.

