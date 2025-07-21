New Delhi, July 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he has received a notice for the removal of High Court Judge Yashwant Varma and asked the Secretary General to take necessary steps.

Wads of burnt currency notes were recovered from the official residence of Justice Varma in Delhi in March this year. He was later transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

Dhankhar said that he has received a notice of motion under article 217 (1B), read with article 218, and article 124, sub-article 4 of the Constitution of India, along with section 31B of the Judges Enquiry Act 1968, to constitute a committee for removal of Justice Varma.

"This (notice) has been received by me today. It has been signed by more than 50 members of the Council of States. Thus, it meets the numerical requirement of signing by members of Parliament for setting in motion the process of removal of a high court judge," Dhankhar said.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

On Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's confirmation that a notice has also been submitted in the Lok Sabha, Dhankhar asked the Secretary General to "take necessary steps in this direction".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)