New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Amid the din in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday took up The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on March 22 during the Budget session of the Parliament.

Biju Janata Dal MP Subhash Chandra Singh, Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Banda Prakash and Tamil Maanila Congress MP GK Vasan supported the Bill amid Opposition's ruckus, following which the Upper House was adjourned for the day.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Lighthouse Act, 1927 and seeks to provide a framework for new and modern technologies used in vessel navigation instead of lighthouses.

Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday before it was adjourned for the day.

As the bill was introduced, the Deputy Chairman of the House urged the Opposition to stop sloganeering and said, "bringing placards on house is not allowed. Please maintain the dignity of the house. The house can only function with your cooperation. Stop sloganeering. Go to your seats and follow Covid protocols". (ANI)

