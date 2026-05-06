India News | 'Raksha Triveni Sangam': North Tech Symposium to Boost India's Self-reliance in Defence, Says Lt Gen Pratik Sharma

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Wednesday outlined a new vision for India's defence manufacturing sector at the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, saying the event will act as a key step in the country's push for self-reliance.

Lt Gen Sharma said the symposium brings together stakeholders across sectors to find indigenous solutions to operational challenges. "This Symposium will bring together the armed forces, industries, start-ups, innovators, and academic institutions to identify indigenous technological solutions to address critical operational challenges," he said.

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Calling it a landmark initiative, he added, "The North Tech Symposium is being held in the historic city of Prayagraj. This symposium is a landmark initiative in India's journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector. Centred on the theme of 'Raksha Triveni Sangam,' this symposium aims to bring together the three key drivers of capability development: users, industry, and academia, to transform ideas, innovation, and experience into deployable capabilities."

He also highlighted that, for the first time, two frontline Army commands have come together on a single platform. "For the first time, two frontline commands of the Indian Army have come together to share their operational experiences on one platform," he said.

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Lt Gen Sharma further noted the role of partner organisations. "Our joint partners for this event are the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA)," he added.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the symposium and praised the collaboration between the Army and domestic defence industry.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited the North Tech Symposium at Prayagraj, themed 'Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge'. The #COAS was briefed on a wide spectrum of indigenous defence innovations by participating industry partners. He commended the collaborative efforts between the Indian Army and the indigenous defence industry in fostering #Atmanirbharta."

The post added, "The symposium underscores synergy between the Armed Forces, industry and academia, aimed at enhancing operational capability, streamlining procurement and advancing India's self-reliant defence ecosystem."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the three-day event on Monday.

The symposium has been jointly organised by the Indian Army's Northern Command and Central Command along with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the event serves as a platform to showcase and integrate indigenous technologies to address operational needs. A total of 284 companies, including MSMEs, private defence firms and start-ups, have set up stalls to display their innovations.

The Indian Army has been focusing on the operational use of advanced technologies and the need for continuous innovation to meet evolving security challenges.

The North Tech Symposium, which concludes on May 6, is expected to act as a bridge between defence forces, industry, scientists and academia, with the aim of strengthening national security and technological capability. (ANI)

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