Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]. July 2 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramachander Rao on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling the party "anti-Hindu, undemocratic and non-secular."

Speaking to ANI, Rao criticised Kharge's statement, saying, "Congress leader Priyank Kharge in Karnataka has said that if the Congress Party comes to the center, they will ban the RSS. This is the attitude of the Congress Party. It is the reason why their governments are anti-Hindu. In Karnataka, the anti-Hindu sentiment has been raised by the Congress Party. Hindu organisations are being suppressed...They (Congress) are undemocratic and non-secular..."

Earlier, the BJP hit back at the leader and stated that the minister was "threatening bans" as he felt that the situation in the country was like that of 1975.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge through an 'X' post. Stating that Kalaburagi, which has been "ruled" by Kharge for more than 50 years, remains one of the most "underdeveloped" parts of Karnataka.

"Priyank Kharge, a minister only because of his father's influence, is now threatening bans like it's 1975 all over again. The Congress's alleged "President/High Command" Mallikarjun Kharge ruled the Kalaburagi region for half a century. Yet it remains one of the most underdeveloped parts of Karnataka", the 'X' post said.

The BJP further alleged that both Priyank and Mallikarjun Kharge had opportunities to contribute to Karnataka's development, but they spent their time "chasing fantasies" like banning RSS.

The 'X' post said that Priyank Kharge feels that he can distract the attention of Karnataka people by making such statements, but he has "failed" in his attempt.

"Mini Kharge, along with his father, had so much to contribute but spent their time chasing fantasies like banning the RSS. And if he thinks making such statements will distract Kannadigas from the Multi-Crore Housing Committee scam, he has failed. Just like he did in first PUC", the 'X' post said.

Priyank Kharge on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over their General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement demanding reconsideration of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

