Ramban/Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu DIG (Traffic) Shridhar Patil on Saturday during a visit to the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was briefed about the condition of the road that has seen frequent closures over the past few weeks due to landslides and shooting stones.

The highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Patil, who recently assumed the charge of DIG (Traffic), Jammu, travelled from Nashri to Banihal, and Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma apprised him about the problems being faced, an official said.

Sharma also holds the charge of SSP-Traffic National Highway and he briefed Patil about the condition of the road, black spots and bottlenecks hindering smooth movement of vehicles.

She also briefed the DIG about on ground difficulties faced by the traffic police.

Patil assessed the ground situation by visiting the landslide and shooting stones prone areas of the highway, including Dalwas, Mehar, Panthyal and Sherbibi, the official said.

In a meeting with the project director for the national highway and on-ground officials, the DIG said that "our priority is to make the highway incident and congestion free for the safety of commuters".

He directed the officers to make the highway congestion free by penalising vehicles obstructing free flow of traffic by wrong overtaking.

Patil also called for strict action against overloading, over-speeding and drunken driving and asked officers to use technology and e-challans.

The officer appreciated the efforts of personnel performing duties in difficult stretches of Dalwas, Mehar, Panthyal and Shalgari and sanctioned rewards in their favour to boost their morale.

