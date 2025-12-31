Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday stated that 90% of the CAT-II lights have already been installed, and the remaining are in the area where land acquisition hasn't been completed yet.

"A long meeting took place, and discussions were held on the CAT-II facility... 90% of the CAT-II lights have already been installed. The remaining lights are in the area where land acquisition has not yet been completed..." he said.

He further stated that the government has allocated 300 acres of land for the airstrip to be extended, where the lights will be installed. After the installation is completed, the airports will become safe for air travel amid fog and rain.

"The state government has provided 300 acres of land where the airstrip is to be extended, and the large lights will be installed there. Once those lights are installed, this airport will become completely safe in conditions of fog and rain... Travelling from here to Jaipur, Ayodhya, and other places will become very easy," he added.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, operations are currently being conducted under CAT-III conditions due to low visibility at the Delhi International Airport.

CAT-III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT-III allows for almost zero visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT-III approaches.

"Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT-III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," said in a statement. (ANI)

