Ranipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has become the 53rd tiger reserve in India.

"Happy to inform that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in UP has become 53rd tiger reserve of India," Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

"Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area230.32 sq km and buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts," the tweet said.

This is part of the central government's efforts toward tiger conservation. (ANI)

