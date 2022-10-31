Tamil Nadu Day marks the birth of the South Indian state which was created in 1956 with the name of Madras. The day holds importance in Indian history, with a number of states observing their formation day on November 1. However, the Madras state was renamed Tamil Nadu on July 18, 1967. It was in 2019 that the Tamil Nadu State celebrated its formation day on November 1 for the first time since the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956. It was the day when Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were separated from Madras State. Below, get all the details about Tamil Nadu Foundation Day 2022 date. Learn all about the history and significance of Tamil Nadu Dhinam below.

Tamil Nadu Foundation Day 2022 Date

Since 2019, the state has observed Tamil Nadu Foundation Day on November 1 every year to commemorate the occurrence when Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka were divided from present-day Tamil Nadu. However, the Government of Tamil Nadu, led by chief minister M.K. Stalin, announced in 2021 that Tamil Nadu Day would be celebrated on July 18 to mark the formation of the state when it officially gained its name from Madras. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam

History and Significance of Tamil Nadu Day

In 1950, the Madras Province gained the status of Madras State, and the Government of India included the whole of modern-day Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, the Malabar region of North Kerala and Bellary of South Canara. In 1953, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema were separated to form Andhra Pradesh, and South Canara and Bellary districts were merged to form Mysore State. Meanwhile, the Malabar District was merged with the State of Travancore-Cochin to form Kerala in 1956.

Due to the States Reorganisation Act 1956, the state's boundaries were reorganised on a linguistic basis as the Tamil-speaking population was merged into Madras state, which was earlier a part of Travancore-Cochin. On July 18, 1967, the Madras State was renamed Tamil Nadu after the resolution was passed in the Madras State Legislative Assembly. November 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Guru Nanak Jayanti, Children's Day, Tulasi Vivah; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Penultimate Month of The Year

In 2019, the Tamil Nadu State observed the first Tamil Nadu Day for five decades after it was renamed. Many cultural events were organised to celebrate the Tamil Nadu Dhinam. However, in July 2022, the state government announced that July 18 would be marked as Tamil Nadu Day. Events are held at educational and cultural levels to mark the significance of Tamil Nadu Formation Day, which is celebrated on November 1 as well as on July 18.

