New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Vice Chairperson of UP Women's Commission Aparna Yadav on Wednesday condemned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, urging the central government to take action against YouTubers making objectionable comments.

Yadav condemned the comments, saying they were made to gain followers and fame, and have become a disturbing trend.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts French President Emmanuel Macron Chhattisgarh's 'Dokra' Artwork During Paris Visit, JD Vance's Sons Get Wooden Toy Set and Jigsaw Puzzle (See Pics).

Yadav urged the central government to take action, requesting that they deny licenses to such YouTubers and write to YouTube to ban them. She emphasized the importance of setting a good example, particularly for the youth, and applauded the police for taking action against Allahbadia.

"People make such objectionable comments to get some followers and fame. This has become a trend nowadays...I request the central government not to give licenses to such YouTubers. They should write a letter to YouTube to ban them...What example can a person who is saying such things about his parents set for society...If the youth are behaving like this, then we need to reform them...I salute the police for taking action against them...," said Yadav.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Arrive in Snow-Laden Washington for His First In-Person Interaction With Donald Trump After He Took Charge as US President.

This comes after the offensive comment made by Youtuber & Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia at Samay Raina's 'India Got Latent' show.

She also responded to actor Chiranjeevi's comment regarding a family picture. The actor, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, reportedly said, "Whenever I am at home, I don't feel like I am with my granddaughters. I feel like a ladies' hostel warden, all girls around me, no. boys."

The actor faces backlash for this remark all over social media, with some criticizing his statements as being rooted in outdated and sexist views.

Reacting to this, Vice Chairperson of UP Women's Commission Aparna Yadav said, "Such statements are not a good example for the society... In today's society, women are progressing very fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Whether in the army or police, women's participation has increased in all fields...Such statements can affect our society... Actor Chiranjeevi should apologize for his statement.." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)