Gauraksha Dal chief Ved Nagar has alleged that YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, “might have terror links” and has called for his “police encounter.” His remarks follow the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent, where Allahbadia’s comments sparked outrage. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has already filed an FIR, and Mumbai Police questioned him. The episode was removed from YouTube, and the issue even reached Parliament. Nagar’s statement has intensified tensions, with supporters and critics debating the severity of the allegations. Authorities have not responded to his demands, but legal scrutiny on Allahbadia continues. Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark on ‘India’s Got Latent’: Samay Raina ‘Deliberately Uploaded’ Controversial Episode, ‘Wanted To Cause Social Unrest’, States FIR.

Gauraksha Dal Chief Demands ‘Encounter’ of Ranveer Allahbadia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)