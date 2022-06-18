Bhubaneswar, Jun 18 (PTI) With the pilgrim town of Puri all set to conduct the annual Rath Yatra on July 1 with public participation after a gap of two years, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked officials to ensure that the devotees return from there with good memories.

Patnaik said this while presiding over a special review meeting on the preparedness for the mega festival where a footfall of about 10 lakh is expected this year.

The public was not allowed to take part in Rath Yatra in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is no restriction this time.

The state government had on June 14 allowed the devotees to participate in the Snan Yatra (Bathing rituals) of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities without any restrictions.

Patnaik, who will return to the state from his trip to Italy and Dubai a day before the Rath Yatra, asked officials to add a “feel good” factor for the devotees in the preparation for the mega event.

“Special attention should be given to the amenities of the devotees so that all should return from Rath Yatra with a feel good factor and sweet memories as well as experience,” the chief minister said.

Presiding over the meeting held via video conference, Patnaik took stock of the administrative preparedness for the upcoming festival.

He also expressed gratitude towards the servitors who assisted the administration and pulled the chariots in 2020 and 2021 without the help of devotees.

Saturday's coordination meeting is significant as it is the final one towards making proper strategies for crowd management, traffic management and health issues related to the visiting people.

Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other officials of Puri Jagannath Temple attended the coordination meeting.

Saraka said, “The government has made arrangements for over 10 lakh devotees. Our focus will be on augmenting resources and special information centres for devotees from outside the state.”

“The CM directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and give focus on crowd control, traffic and other measures,” said Jena.

Jena said the health department has been asked to mobilise additional ambulances, stretchers and volunteers besides setting up heat stroke rooms and other facilities.

As the event is being held in humid weather conditions, stress should be on making health facilities for treating dehydrated people, he said.

