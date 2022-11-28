Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Secretary of the Reserve Bank of India, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, on Monday inaugurated the diamond jubilee function of RBI, Jammu.

"The function was organised to mark the completion of RBI, Jammu's 60 years," said a press release.

A function was organised at RBI Jammu, which was inaugurated by Dr Mehta as the chief guest.

Kamal P. Patnaik, regional director, Reserve Bank of India, senior officials of the apex bank and its present and retired staff members were also present on occasion.

A video showcasing the journey of the Reserve Bank of India, Jammu from the year 1962 was also played at the function.

The important milestones and achievements of RBI, Jammu was highlighted in the video. A memoir of RBI Jammu's journey during these 60 years was also unveiled by the chief secretary.

Mehta congratulated all the present and retired staff members of RBI Jammu present on the occasion.

He highlighted that despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 in the last few years, the economy of J&K has shown robust growth and complemented the efforts of RBI in ensuring a strong financial ecosystem in the UT.

He further assured them about the support of the UT administration in its commitment to creating an enabling atmosphere for sustained economic growth in the region.

Mehta also acknowledged the contribution of RBI, Jammu in developing the region and hoped that the staff members of RBI will continue to work hard in collaboration with UT administration to make J&K a developed economy.

Patnaik also congratulated its staff members, present and retired, on completing 60 years and appreciated their efforts. He exhorted the RBI employees to work even harder to take the country forward in this 'Amrit Kaal'.

Retired employees of the bank were also felicitated at the function.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Sandeep Mittal, General Manager of the Bank. (ANI)

