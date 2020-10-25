New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to work from isolation.

Also Read | LTC Cash Voucher Scheme: Central Govt Employees Can Submit Multiple Bills to Avail Scheme Benefit.

Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

Also Read | BC Election 2020 Results: 7 Punjab-Origin Canadians Win British Columbia Provincial Polls.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he tweeted.

Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape.

He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)