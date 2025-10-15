Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a major crackdown on terrorist networks operating across Jammu and Kashmir, the District Police Reasi, under the supervision of SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, JKPS, has attached property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror operative, Mohd Sharif Mirasi, son of Ghulam Mohd, originally a resident of Sildhar, Mahore, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Sharif Mirasi had joined terrorist ranks in 2000 and later crossed over to Pakistan in 2010 for arms procurement and terror training with the intent to wage war against India. Initially affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, he subsequently became associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), continuing to facilitate terrorism in the Union Territory from across the border.

As part of this action, three kanals and six marlas of land falling under Khasra Nos. 138 and 150 at Sildhar, Mahore have been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A]. This action is linked to FIR No. 70/2024 registered at Police Station Mahore, pertaining to offences under Sections 61(2), 148, 149 BNS and Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 of the UA(P) Act, along with Sections 2/3 of the IMCO Act, the police official said.

Earlier, Ramban Police attached immovable property, agricultural land measuring four kanals and eleven marlas, belonging to an exfiltrated terrorist, Farooq Ahmed alias Abid, son of Ali Mohammed, resident of Dumki, Sumber, Tehsil Ramban, a release said.

According to officials, the land, located in Dumki Sumber, was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) within the jurisdiction of the Gool Sub-Division. The action is linked to FIR No. 2/2024, registered under the relevant sections at Police Station Dharamkund.

Following due legal procedures, the property was recorded in official revenue records, and a notice prohibiting sale or transfer was duly served. The attachment was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and other official witnesses, ensuring compliance with legal norms.

Notably, in the earlier phase of investigation of the same case, the Ramban Police has also attached one kanal and eleven marlas of land in June 2025, belonging to another Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), based terrorist, Ali Mohammed alias Ibrahim, son of Abdullah Sheikh, resident of Sumber. (ANI)

