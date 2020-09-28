Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,112 coronavirus cases on Monday, raising its infection count to 1,30,971, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,456, a health department bulletin said.

Among the total number of people contracting the virus, 20,043 are under treatment while 1,08,476 have recovered, it said.

Of the 2,112 new cases, 444 were recorded in Jaipur, 361 in Jodhpur, 127 in Pali, 110 in Alwar, 106 in Bikaner, 100 in Bhilwara, 95 in Ajmer, 82 in Ajmer, 80 in Udaipur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

Jaipur has so far recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 related deaths at 319. It is followed by 142 in Jodhpur, 110 in Bikaner, 103 in Ajmer, 99 in Kota, 80 in Bharatpur, 60 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 49 in Udaipur, 40 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

