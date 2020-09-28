New Delhi, September 28: The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a Clinical Registry portal which will have updated information regarding COVID-19 vaccine research, launch date, and other related details. Everyone can visit the portal to get the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase 3 Human Clinical Trial of Oxford Vaccine Covishield Begins in Pune.

Union Health Miniser Dr Harsh Vardhan told news agency ANI,” An online portal about COVID-19 vaccine has been launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information. It will also provide information about other vaccinations provided in the country.” The coronavirus vaccine in India is likely to be launched in 2021. He also said that the first vaccine would likely be available in the first trimester of the upcoming year.

Know About The Vaccine Portal:

People can visit vaccine.icmr.org.in to know details about the COVID-19 vaccine. The portal has four tabs –FAQs, COVID-19, Cholera and HPV. People can get details about each tab by clicking on "details" button placed below each of them. By clicking on details button, one can get information. The slides, which appears at a regular interval in the upper part of the screen carries information regarding virus, such as sources, medicines, SARS COV-2. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Gets Nod for Phase II and III Trials of Oxford Covishield Vaccine.

The Union Minister also released the 100-year timeline history of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the premises of the institution. "Today's a historic day for ICMR. It's an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists," Harsh Vardhan said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).