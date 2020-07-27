Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day jump of 3,505 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 70,000 on Monday, a health official said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 1,456 with 30 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches 'High Throughput' COVID-19 Testing Facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Says 'India in Better Position to Fight Coronavirus Than Others'.

There are 26,204 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 42,833 patients have recovered so far. As many as 3,505 more people tested positive, taking the number of confirmed infections to 70,493, Prasad said.

Over 1.06 lakh tests, highest in the state so far, have been conducted on Sunday, taking the total samples tested to over 19 lakh. The positivity rate in July has been four per cent, according to the official.

Also Read | In January, India Had Only One Centre for COVID-19 Testing; Now There Are About 1,300 Labs, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Exhorting people to remain alert and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms, Prasad said early detection of the virus was a must to effectively tackle it. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)