Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases, 199 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134, health officials said.

With 14 patients succumbing to the viral infection on Wednesday, the death toll went up to 844, the officials said.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Four COVID-19 patients died in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Barwani, Ratlam, Sehore, Hoshangabad and Umaria, officials said.

The highest 199 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bhopal, followed by 101 in Barwani, 79 in Gwalior and 74 in Indore.

Also Read | Govind Singh Dotasra Replies to Sachin Pilot's Congratulatory Message, Asks Him to Leave Hospitality of BJP and Khattar Government.

Bhopal has reported 5,872 COVID-19 patients so far, including 164 who succumbed to the infection.

A total of 591 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 74 to 7,132 and the death toll to 308.

Similarly, the case count in Gwalior went up to 2,167.

In Barwani, the cases rose to 535.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 3,191 active containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 30,134, active cases 8,356, new cases 917, death toll 844, recovered 20,934, total number of tested people is 7,38,966.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)