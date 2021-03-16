New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) As many as 8,35,089 beneficiaries were verified on March 14 under the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign, the highest in a single day since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, the National Health Authority said on Tuesday.

The Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative was launched on February 1 with an aim to verify eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

Another objective of the initiative is to create large-scale awareness of the scheme among beneficiaries residing across the country especially in remote areas, the National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body responsible for the implementation of the scheme, said in a statement.

Issuance of Ayushman cards will enable beneficiaries avail free healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. However, beneficiaries can walk to the empanelled service providers without any card to avail services.

"Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded a new high of 8,35,089 beneficiaries verified in a single day on 14 March, which is an all-time high in a single-day record since launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme," the NHA statement said.

Ayushman card gives confidence to an eligible beneficiary to claim their right to free health care services under the scheme, it stated.

The Aapke Dwar Ayushman drive is successfully running in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states, according to the statement.

A total of 1.2 crore Ayushman cards have been generated this year. It is expected that others states will soon join the drive, the statement said.PTI PLB

