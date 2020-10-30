Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (PTI) For the second straight day, recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, with the figure at 7,828 on Friday.

The state reported 6,638 new cases, taking the tally to 4,12,183.

On Thursday, Kerala had reported 8,474 recoveries and 7,020 cases.

The fatality count rose to 1,457 on Friday as 28 more persons succumbed to the virus.

Currently, 90,565 patients are undergoing treatment, while 3,32,994 people have so far recovered from the virus, including 7,828 today, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Of the new cases, which included 64 health workers, as many as 85 had come from outside the state 5,789 contracted it through contacts and the source of infection of 700 was not yet known, she said in a release.

Thrissur reported the most number of cases at 1,096 followed by Malappuram 761 and Kozhikode 722.

Ernakulam accounted for 674 cases, Alappuzha 664, Thiruvananthapuram 587 and Kollam 482 cases.

"At least 2,88,635 people are under observation, out of which, 21,682 are in isolation wards of various hospitals in the state," the release said.

The state tested 53,981 samples in the last 24 hours and the aggregate of specimens examined so far rose to 45,85,050.

Six regions were added to the list of hot spots, which stood at 690, the release said.

