Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,776 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,69,256 while the death toll mounted to 7,925 with 89 more fatalities. With 5,930 patients getting discharged, the recoveries eclipsed the fresh infections for the second successive day and 4,10,116 is the aggregate number of people who have got cured till date.

The active cases stood at 51,215, the health department said. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu witnessed 5,783 new cases and 5,820 recoveries. Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 949 infections, the fifth day of less than 1,000 cases and the remainder was scattered across the other parts. The state capital accounted for 1,42,603 cases in the overall tally of 4.69 lakh plus infections. Those dead include two teenagers, a 15-year old girl and a 17-year old boy, two men aged 25 and 28 and in total 82 had co-morbidities. The 7,900 plus fatalities include 2,878 from the city and 1,172, together from nearby districts of Chengelpet (460), Kancheepuram (270) and Tiruvallur (442).

As many as 80,503 samples were tested and cumulatively 53,79,011 specimens have been examined.

