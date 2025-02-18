Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A regional conclave here on Monday brought together government officials, industry leaders, architects, and sustainability experts to discuss climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure, and decarbonisation in the construction sector.

Organised by the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council, Greenfinch real estate Engineers and Consultants, the conclave is part of a series of regional events aimed at promoting climate-conscious urban development, a statement by GRIHA said.

Also Read | Gyanesh Kumar Appointed 26th Chief Election Commissioner As Rajiv Kumar Retires Today; Vivek Joshi As Election Commissioner.

The conclave was inaugurated by Sanjay Seth, vice president and CEO, GRIHA Council, and senior director, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), who urged stakeholders to take bold and immediate action in integrating sustainability into urban planning and building practices.

He emphasised that sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity for securing future generations.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Says ‘His Talks With PM Narendra Modi Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'.

The event witnessed participation from dignitaries, including S Narayanan, IFS, Director General, Department of New and Renewable Energy, Government of Haryana, who emphasized policy-driven approaches to achieving net-zero carbon buildings.

Experts discussed data-driven solutions for climate adaptation, including, green infrastructure for urban sustainability, energy-efficient urban planning for long-term resilience and governance frameworks for climate adaptation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)