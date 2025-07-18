Agartala, Jul 18 (PTI) Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan visited the Tripura office of the Directorate of Census Operations to take stock of preparations for the mega population count exercise, officials said.

The registrar general of India (RGI), who was accompanied by Additional Registrar General Sunil Kumar, held detailed deliberations about the preparations for the Census exercise in the sensitive state bordering Bangladesh, they said.

The director of census operations explained to the visiting officials about the probable staff deployment, training and awareness exercises being undertaken by the office.

In the first week of the month, RGI conducted a two-day conference of the directors of Census operations in New Delhi with focused discussions on preparations, the road ahead and teamwork for Census 2027.

India's 16th Census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027, with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country.

The Census will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, i.e. Housing Listing Operation (HLO) starting April 1, 2026, the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. In the second phase next year, i.e. Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

"For the first time since Independence, the Census will include caste enumeration for all individuals. Caste, except Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), has been excluded from all census operations conducted since Independence. For Census activities, about 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed," a government statement had said.

It is the 16th Census till now and the eighth after Independence.

The Census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. Provision of self-enumeration would also be made available to the people.

