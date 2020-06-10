India News | Regulate Interstate Movement of People: Gehlot to Officials

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to regulate interstate movement of people and screen those entering the state to prevent the coronavirus spread.

He also expressed concern over the increasing number of cases in the current phase of the lockdown which started on June 1.

Also Read | Best Togaf Certification Training in India.

In a review meeting, the CM was told that several people travelled from Rajasthan after coronavirus testing.

Their test reports came positive but by the time, they had travelled and infected others, he was told.

Also Read | 6 AWS Solutions Architect Certification Training Books You Need to Read.

The chief minister, however, said the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan was over 74 per cent while the death rate stands at 2.25 per cent.

Infection cases are doubling after 22 days, he said.

“Necessary steps should be taken to prevent further spread of the infection in the state. Other health protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks should be strictly followed,” the chief minister said.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical) Rohit Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)