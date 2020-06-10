6 AWS Solutions Architect Certification Training Books You Need to Read

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

If you are preparing for the AWS Solutions Architect Certification exam, you must be looking for books that can help you. While garnering practical experience may be the best way to prepare for the exam, good old books serve as excellent companions on your learning journey. If you have some amount of experience working with AWS and you know what you want to learn, you can easily find a great book that can help you pass the exam.

With several books available, it can be a daunting task to decide which ones to pick. Here, we have created a list of the best books for the AWS Solutions Architect certification exam:

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Official Study Guide: Associate Exam 1st Edition by Joe Baron, Hisham Baz, Tim Bixler, Biff Gaut, Kevin E. Kelly, Sean Senior, John Stamper

This book is your opportunity for taking the next step in your career. By validating and expanding your AWS cloud skills, you can make yourself more marketable. When it comes to cloud computing services and products, AWS is the frontrunner. And with the help of this book, you can prepare yourself well for the certification exam. It has expert content with real-world knowledge, chapter review questions, key exam essentials, access to the interactive online learning environment of Sybex, and much more.

Written by AWS experts, this guide covers all the exam concepts and provides review on all topics. This guide is a must when you want robust study tools and comprehensive content. Through this, you will be learning from the subject matter experts, reviewing the proven study tools, and applying your knowledge on real-world scenarios.

Amazon Web Services in Action by Andreas Wittig and Michael Wittig

This is the book that will introduce you to computing, networking, and storing in the AWS cloud. It will teach you about the most popular AWS services and the best practices regarding scalability, high availability, and security. You will be starting with a broad overview of AWS and cloud computing and move on to learning how to spin-up servers from the command line. The book will also teach you how to programmatically call the AWS API for automating the infrastructure to control all parts of the AWS.

In the book, you will learn about the concept of Infrastructure as Code using the AWS CloudFormation. Also, you will be introduced to the different approaches that are used for deploying applications on the AWS platform. Next, you will learn to secure your infrastructure by controlling traffic, isolating networks, and managing access. Also, you will get the experience of all the techniques used to store data and integrate AWS service into the applications through SDKs.

Learning AWS – Design, Build, and Deploy Responsive Applications using AWS Cloud Components by Aurobindo Sarkar and Amit Shah

This book is intended for programmers and architects who want to learn AWS. It is intended for professionals who have some knowledge and experience with cloud concepts and programming. It will teach you how to build scalable and highly available real-time applications on the AWS platform. With this book, you will be able to learn how to build cost-effective applications by making architectural decisions. Learning AWS helps you implement the product’s functional and non-functional requirements. The book has several hands-on practice exercises that can help you develop your skills.

The book is best for people who want to get familiar with the cloud service models of AWS and the multi-tenant AWS applications. Once you finish this book, you would have learned the following:

Setting a plan to develop and test production environments

Using the multi-user design approaches

Focusing on designing scalable and highly available application

Implementing secure AWS application

Monitoring AWS applications with the help of CloudWatch

Automating the application or system infrastructure using CloudFormation

Knowledge of the processes and tools used for production deployment

AWS Web Services for Dummies: A Wiley Brand by Bernard Golden

It is a user-friendly guide for people who want to create dynamic applications on the AWS platform. AWS is currently the largest cloud computing platform. With this guide, you will get the perfect introduction to the platform and help you learn it from the basics. You will be learning about the working of different Amazon services, AWS toolset, and implementation of AWS. A thorough reading of this book will teach you the following:

Using AWS for storing, sending emails, taking payments, deployment of push notifications, managing big data, and much more.

Using AWS to reduce cost, enhance productivity, improve efficiency, cut down administrative issues, and hardware investments.

The book includes examples for practice as well as the steps of the experiment so you can understand the AWS’s features better. No doubt, you have to get your hands on this book if you want to learn about AWS.

AWS Basics: Beginners Guide by Gordon Wong

This book is for people who want to explore the Amazon EC2 or Elastic Compute Cloud. It is a comprehensive guide to learn about creating the AWS account and getting your hands on EC2. It will also help you create the security group as every AWS account has a security group. The book will be guiding you on how you can add your account to a particular group. You will get an introduction to the concept of identification and management of users that are associated with the AWS account. Also, you will learn how to track whether your AWS EC2 account is working as per your expectations or not. Deployment of MEAN application to the EC2 is also a part of the book.

Also, there is a separate chapter on MongoDB, installing it, using it as DaaS, and implementing it in EC2 instances. After reading the book, you will be able to run a Tableau server on an EC2 instance.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate All-in-One Exam Guide by Joyjeet Banerjee

This is an all-in-one constructive study guide that includes the complete syllabus of the AWS Solutions Architect certification exam. The focus of the book is covering concepts of developing and deploying highly available, scalable, and fault-tolerant systems on the AWS platform. There is an effective pattern followed in the book. Also, it includes learning objectives before every chapter, a detailed explanation of the topics, practice questions, and tips for the exam. The book also contains useful tricks, real-world examples, case studies, and best practices from the experience of the author.

AWS technologies and services undergo changes frequently. So, some books might have outdated content. This is why it is important that you review the book editor for the updated information. Apart from the books, you can review FAQs, documentation, and white papers to prepare for the AWS Solutions Architect Certification exam.