Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent "dance" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the opposition alliance a "Maha'thag'bandhan" and a "shop of thugs."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gupta said, "This is a Maha'thag'bandhan. It's a shop of thugs. Those who have already eaten the fodder are now hoping that the public will fall for their bait, but they won't."

Also Read | Reliance Partners With Google To Accelerate AI Adoption Across India, Will Roll Out Google's Gemini AI Pro Plan Free to Jio Users.

Continuing her attack, the Chief Minister mocked Congress leader's understanding of India, saying, "Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't know where or how jalebi is made, doesn't know where potatoes are grown. When he talks about India, standing in Bihar, I laugh at the thought of him parroting whatever he's taught. He doesn't know what he's saying or who he's talking about. So I feel embarrassed to comment on any statement by such a person."

On Wednesday, addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, Rahul Gandhi launched a staunch attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he would 'do anything for votes'.

Also Read | 'Who Would Accept the Responsibility': Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP Over Rising Incidents of Suicide From Fear of SIR-NRC in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections.

The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."

"They are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease, I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," he added.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)