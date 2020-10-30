New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15 per cent drop in its second quarter net profit on weak oil business.

Net profit at Rs 9,567 crore in July-September compared with Rs 11,262 crore a year back, Reliance said in a stock exchange filing.

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: ‘Only Man of Her Cabinet’ - Five Lesser Known Facts About India’s Iron Lady.

Revenue fell to Rs 1.2 lakh crore from Rs 1.56 lakh crore in Q2 of FY20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)