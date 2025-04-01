Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Mumbaikars are likely to get some respite from the sweltering heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers and a light thunderstorm for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The department has issued an orange alert for several parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

"There will be a slight drop in the temperature. Thundershowers are likely towards Tuesday evening, and thunderstorms on Wednesday accompanied by gusty winds in the suburbs can bring relief for Mumbaikars," IMD Mumbai director Shubhangi Bhute told PTI.

Humidity was more than 80 per cent on Tuesday, she said.

Bhute said, "Humidity depends on the wind direction. If the winds are northerly or easterly, they sustain all pollution, along with moisture and dust particles, which is smog, and it causes visibility to drop. The city was enveloped in smog this morning.”

