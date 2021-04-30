New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Underlining that Remdesivir injection is not a 'sanjeevani booti' for COVID-19, Dr DS Rana, Chairperson, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday said Remdesivir should be given to patients within seven days after they contracted the infection.

However, he asserted that it is not compulsory to administer Remedisvir on COVID patients.

Talking to ANI, Dr Rana said Remdesivir "only reduces the severity of the disease and reduces the duration of hospitalisation".

"Remdesivir injection is not a 'sanjeevani booti' for COVID-19. Remdesivir should be given within seven to eight days, after that, it does not make any sense. It is not compulsory to administer Remedisvir on COVID patients, although it does make a difference," he said.

Taking about the oxygen supply in the hospital, the Chairperson said now the hospital is receiving a sufficient amount of oxygen and the condition is much better than before.

"However, there is a need for an uninterrupted supply of oxygen," he added.

"Due to shortage of oxygen, there's fear in people. If their oxygen saturation is between 90-94 then there is no need to panic. But there is a VIP culture that should not be there. VIPs start calling when their SpO2 is between 94-95 and start demanding beds. This reduces the chances of hospitalisation for people who actually need it," he added.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

