New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday demanded changing the name of Babarpur assembly constituency.

"This assembly constituency should be renamed after former President and great scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. To name an assembly constituency after an invader like Babur is a symbol of slavery," said Mahawar.

Earlier today, BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Abhay Verma also demanded renaming of the Laxmi Nagar Metro station as "Shakarpur-Laxmi Nagar".

The Delhi Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that a committee would be formed to resolve stray cattle menace in the national capital.

The two-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly began January 3 in the Assembly Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha at Old Secretariat. (ANI)

