New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashok Chakra to Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhnashu Shukla as part of the Republic Day 2026 celebrations in New Delhi.

After the 21 Gun Salute, presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Ashok Chakra to Group Captain Shubhnashu Shukla.

Group Captain Shukla who created history by becoming the first India to visit the International Space Station (ISS) was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime Gallantry award.

MI-17 helicopters showered flower petals as Parade Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar led the parade along Kartavya Path.

President Murmu unfurled the Tricolour at the Kartavya Path today after her arrival in a ceremonial buggy, escorted by the President's Bodyguard (Rashtrapati ke Angrakshak) for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

She was accompanied by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, who are the chief guests at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

President Murmu had on Sunday approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Suchi Mishra, the sister of IAF Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhnashu Shukla, expressed pride in her brother, who is to be conferred with India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra, on Republic Day.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It's a matter of great pride. He has worked so hard, and he's receiving this recognition. It's a matter of great pride because in such a large population, he is the only one who has taken India's name to such heights."

The medal ceremony was preceded by the ceremonial 21-gun salute, which was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar (AIG) Anutosh Sarkar performing the duties of the Gun Position Officer. The 21 Gun Salute is a time-honoured tradition, rendered on Republic Day, Independence Day, and during State visits of foreign Heads of State. On this solemn occasion, it stands as a tribute to the National Flag, symbolising the sovereignty, unity and strength of the of India.

The salute was fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system, deployed along the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)

