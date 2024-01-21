New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): In line with the preparations for Republic Day, Indian Army personnel carried out rehearsals for the 21-gun salute to be given on the January 26 parade.

Army personnel used Indigenous 105 mm field guns to carry out their rehearsals.

The gun was earlier used for the first time for a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade in 2023. The Indian guns had replaced the British 25-pounder guns.

Notably, the 21-gun salute is conducted by a specifically designed cartridge or blank round, which is used to create the sound of firing as opposed to actual shells being fired.

Meanwhile, Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi took stock of security arrangements in several areas of Shahdara District on Saturday ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

Speaking to ANI, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Given Republic Day, we are making several arrangements. Our only motive is to organise a smooth celebration... Security checks are also underway at all the borders..."

For the first time in the country, a tri-service contingent will be marching in this year's Republic Day Parade.

Captain Sharanya Rao from the Indian Army told ANI that she is proud that she will be leading the Army component of the tri-service contingent.

"I am the supernumerary officer and will be leading the Army component of the tri-services contingent. It is a proud moment because, for the first time in history, a tri-services contingent would be marching," she told ANI.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Republic Day parade camp organised by the National Cadet Corps in the national capital on Saturday.

Singh heaped praise on the NCC students and said, "After seeing your performance today, I would like to say it was excellent. I would like to congratulate and bless the NCC students for organising such a wonderful cultural programme. Your dedication has inspired me. I am confident that every cadet of the NCC is filled with such dedication and talent." (ANI)

