Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day, the Noida Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory to caution commuters about route diversions that will be in place from 9 pm on January 25 till the end of the events on January 26.

According to the traffic advisory, the diversions will be placed at key entry points to Delhi from Noida – the Chilla border, the DND and the Kalindi Kunj border in view of security reasons.

The advisory states that goods vehicles – heavy, medium and light categories – entering Delhi or going elsewhere through the national capital via Noida will have to take the expressways on the outskirts of the district as an alternative.

Vehicles entering Delhi from Chilla border, the DND border or the Kalindi Kunj border will be able to take U-turn and go towards their destination via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and then by the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the traffic police said in the advisory.

"In case of inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted. Please use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience," the police said.

