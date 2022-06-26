Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) A Central Research Instrumentation Facility in memory of N Sankar, the late Chairman of Sanmar Group was inaugurated at the campus of city-based eye care service provider Sankara Nethralaya here, recently.

The facility would be core component on ophthalmic research activities and the dedication of the centre was in recognition to the over three-decade association of Sankar with Sankara Nethralaya, a press release from Sanmar Group said on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Minister Uday Samant Also Joins Eknath Shinde Led Rebel Group.

Noted industrialist A C Muthiah formally inaugurated the Centre in the presence of family members of Sankar on Saturday.

Sankar has made large contributions towards refractive surgeries, laser vision correction centre among many others at the hospital, the release said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Woman on Way to Marry Pakistani Man Arrested at Attari Border After Kin Alert Cops.

The SN-Sanmar Centre of Excellence for Stevens Johnson Syndrome and Madhuram Narayanan Surgical Complex were earlier dedicated in memory of N Sankar's father K S Narayanan.

Sankar's recent contribution was towards research equipment and instruments to the Vision Research Foundation.

The 76-year old Sankar passed away on April 17 following a brief illness in Chennai. His son Vijay Sankar is the Deputy Chairman of Sanmar Group, while N Kumar, brother of Sankar, is the Vice-Chairman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)