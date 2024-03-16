Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): Less than 24 hours before the Election Commission (EC) notifies the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Rajasthan Police Department on Friday saw a major reshuffle.

As many as eight additional superintendents of police and 40 deputy superintendents of police got transferred on Friday, according to an order issued by the state's police department.

Last month, the Rajasthan Police Department underwent another major reshuffle as part of which a total of 65 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred.

