Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): At least 900 people currently working under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) hailed the central government's scheme for proving employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers are getting paid for their work within 10 days.

"At least 900 people are working here under MGNREGA. Earlier, people used to go to cities for jobs. Now, people are working in their area and getting payment within 10 days," Sadshiva, a worker told ANI on Monday.

C Jeevanagi, Assistant Director, Kalaburagi Agriculture Department said around 45,000 saplings have been planted in the Honnakiranagi panchayat. "Due to MGNREGA, there has been reduction in the number of people migrating to the cities. People are happy to get a job under the scheme. We are making the payments on time," he said.

Passed by Parliament in 2008, MGNREGA aims to provide 100 days of wage employment to enhance livelihood security in rural areas. (ANI)

