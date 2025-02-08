Bilaspur (HP), Feb 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday reiterated the resolve of the Congress government to ensure equal and balanced development of all parts of the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Naindevi constituency, he said the state government has approved development projects worth Rs 100 crore for expansion of infrastructure and traffic improvement in the Nainadevi area.

The state government is committed to ensure balanced development of all the districts and special attention is being paid to the construction and expansion of roads to provide smooth traffic to the citizens.

Additionally, efforts are being made to expedite the development works by cooperating with the central government to complete all the incomplete projects on time, he said.

Nainadevi is a prominent religious destination and the government is committed to make it more attractive from a tourism point of view. A special action plan has been prepared with the cooperation of the chief minister for the beautification of Nainadevi Nagar Panchayat, he added.

A budget has also been set for the widening of the temple road, so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience during their journey, the minister said.

He said modern facilities will be developed to promote tourism, which will benefit local businesses and strengthen the economy of the region, he said.

He also expressed concern over the increasing drug trafficking in the Nainadevi area and said that the government is taking strict steps to curb it.

Strict monitoring and special campaigns will be run to save the young generation from drugs, and de-addiction centres will also be strengthened, he said.

