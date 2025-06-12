New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): After days of intense heat, a gradual respite in heatwave conditions is likely over Northwest India beginning June 14, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe heatwave conditions were reported at a few places in West Rajasthan, with isolated areas experiencing extreme temperatures. According to the weather department, the highest maximum temperature reported over the plains of the country was Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) at 48.0 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Maihar Road Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Ambulance Loses Control and Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions also prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh, and Northwest Madhya Pradesh.

In its forecast for the maximum temperature, the IMD said that there was no significant change likely over Northwest and Central India during the next three days and predicted a gradual fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '2 New Railway Projects To Improve Connectivity, Boost Sustainability' As Cabinet Approves Multi-Tracking Projects.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over East India during the next 24 hours and a gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country," IMD posted on X.

On Tuesday, IMD official Radheshyam Sharma said that Western Rajasthan, particularly Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, was experiencing a severe heat wave with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is expected to continue for three to four days.

"Strong south-west winds, carrying dust, will prevail in the region for two to three days. Eastern Rajasthan may experience thunderstorm activities from June 15-16, bringing possible relief from the heat. A drop in temperature is expected in eastern Rajasthan around June 18-20 due to thunderstorm activities", Sharma added.

According to the weather department, the temperatures recorded on Wednesday across different districts of Rajasthan were 48.0 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, and 45.1 degrees Celsius in Kota.

On June 10, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh issued orange alerts. Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur issued yellow warnings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)