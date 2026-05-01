Google Wallet Now Offers Aadhaar Support in India; Check Details, Benefits

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Google India has introduced Aadhaar support in Google Wallet, allowing millions of Indian users to add their Aadhaar card as a secure and convenient digital identity solution. Users can now store their Aadhaar in Google Wallet and use it for secure, private verifications without needing to carry physical documents. The feature aims to simplify digital identity processes while maintaining high standards of privacy and security. This integration strengthens Google’s push to enhance digital convenience for Indian users, making everyday verifications faster and more reliable. The rollout is currently underway for Android users, with further details and instructions available on the official Google India blog. The move is expected to be welcomed by students, job seekers, and anyone requiring frequent identity verification across government and private services. Google India’s latest feature will also allow users to unlock rewards with PVR INOX, enable faster visa applications with Atlys, and support secure verification for BharatMatrimony, Snabbit, and Mygate, improving overall user confidence. Elon Musk Admits xAI Used OpenAI Models for Grok Training During Federal Testimony.

Aadhaar Support Added to Google Wallet

Google Wallet is now rolling out support for Aadhaar, providing a secure and convenient digital identity solution for millions of users. You can now add your Aadhaar to Google Wallet to use it as a digital ID for secure & private verifications. For more info, check out the link… pic.twitter.com/yThnFDgWwO — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).